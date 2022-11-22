Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Baidu by 154.5% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,541,000 after purchasing an additional 496,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KGI Securities cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.93.

BIDU stock opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.69. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

