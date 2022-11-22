Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,577 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 821,042 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,823,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,190,000 after acquiring an additional 798,571 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 550,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.