Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after buying an additional 237,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,809,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $349.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $473.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

