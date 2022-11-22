Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,600,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Generac by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after buying an additional 114,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Generac by 20.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after acquiring an additional 125,044 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

NYSE GNRC opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $463.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

