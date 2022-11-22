Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,287 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 154.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $2,578,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,396,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,785 shares of company stock worth $5,655,878. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

