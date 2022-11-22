BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 45,138 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,138 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ASML were worth $69,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 145.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $6,166,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $578.70. 10,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,403. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.89. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $859.66. The company has a market cap of $237.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.15.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

