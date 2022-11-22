BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 7,061,739 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 11,823.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,061,739 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coty were worth $57,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Coty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 413.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182,831 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 313,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Coty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 385.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 19,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,338. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

