BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $63.82 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,925 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.26% of Edison International worth $63,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International Stock Up 1.4 %

Edison International Dividend Announcement

NYSE EIX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.83. 8,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

