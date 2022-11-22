Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BCC. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $72.15 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after buying an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,151,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,967,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.