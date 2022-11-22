Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

