Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.
BXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.
Boston Properties Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.05.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
