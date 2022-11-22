Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,565 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,928 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.10. The stock had a trading volume of 77,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,254. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.62 and its 200 day moving average is $365.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.