Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 30,832 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up about 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.44% of Avery Dennison worth $57,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $78,668,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,993,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $189.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.50.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

