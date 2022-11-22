Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 183,200 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 183,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $172.42. 93,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,957,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

