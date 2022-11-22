Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.71% of Tetra Tech worth $52,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,011. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.75.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

