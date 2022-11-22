Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $54,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
