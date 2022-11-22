Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $54,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.02. 41,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

