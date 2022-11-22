Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $14.16 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Life Storage worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Life Storage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,230,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.44. 3,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $154.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

