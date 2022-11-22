Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $18.18 Million Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 39,333.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933,390 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nokia Oyj worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.50 ($5.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NOK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,720,850. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.