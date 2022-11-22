Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,195 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 27.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.27. 19,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,698. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $463.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.