Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $46.42 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $5.52 on Tuesday, hitting $522.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.44. The firm has a market cap of $488.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.