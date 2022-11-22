Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $35,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 175,392 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $149,767,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.2% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $16,695,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,214 shares of company stock worth $37,586,106 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.72. 63,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,389. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

