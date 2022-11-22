Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,861. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

