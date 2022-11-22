Braintrust (BTRST) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $63.34 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Braintrust has a total market cap of $63.34 million and $2.92 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00004880 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Braintrust has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

