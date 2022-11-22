Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 56,898 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,187 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,898 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RF opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

