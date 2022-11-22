Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 8,347 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of DaVita worth $25,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in DaVita by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in DaVita by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DaVita by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

NYSE:DVA opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

