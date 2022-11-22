Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,473,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 230,305 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ford Motor worth $38,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after buying an additional 372,901 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,906,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

