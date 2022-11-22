Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,883 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $32,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $132,216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,335,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 122,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.