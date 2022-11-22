Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lennar worth $23,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.