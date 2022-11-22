Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,820 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Zimmer Biomet worth $40,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

