Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,322 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 1,799.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683,695 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in TEGNA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after acquiring an additional 811,961 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TEGNA by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after acquiring an additional 737,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 45.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 895,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

