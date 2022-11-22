Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $19.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRDG opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $435.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.67. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

