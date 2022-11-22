BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 594,351 shares.The stock last traded at $7.15 and had previously closed at $7.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,246,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

