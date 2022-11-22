Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,823 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab accounts for 9.5% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of Zai Lab worth $45,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,132 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 789,822 shares during the period.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. 5,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

