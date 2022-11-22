British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($44.93) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($46.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($50.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,068 ($48.10).

BATS stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,347.50 ($39.58). The company had a trading volume of 952,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,514 ($29.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.10). The company has a market cap of £75.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,344.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,409.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

