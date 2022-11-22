British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 897,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BTI opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

