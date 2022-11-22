British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

British Land Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTLCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.00.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

