Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) PT at $37.77

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 9,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

