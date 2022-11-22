BTIG Research Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $13.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.53.

Farfetch Stock Down 7.6 %

Farfetch stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.80. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 516.9% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 711,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 595,817 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

