BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 122,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,899,205 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $9.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTRS

Institutional Trading of BTRS

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $39,888.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,768 shares of company stock worth $1,356,320 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.