Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,070

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 2,070 ($24.48) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.65) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.24) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,010 ($23.77).
Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,081 ($24.61) on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,116 ($25.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,861.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,747.01. The company has a market cap of £8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,123.47.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
