Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,655 shares.The stock last traded at $182.05 and had previously closed at $157.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.68.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 14.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

