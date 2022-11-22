Caledonia Investments plc Plans Dividend of GBX 18.20 (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Shares of CLDN stock opened at GBX 4,010.75 ($47.43) on Tuesday. Caledonia Investments has a one year low of GBX 3,015 ($35.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,151.21 ($49.09). The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 368.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,441.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,578.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.36.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Investments

In related news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($41.15), for a total transaction of £855,384 ($1,011,450.87). Also, insider Anne Farlow purchased 2,000 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,123 ($36.93) per share, with a total value of £62,460 ($73,855.98).

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

