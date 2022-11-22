California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Holdings Cut by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 751,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after purchasing an additional 234,146 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 124,194 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 83,688 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. 1,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,123. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,715 shares of company stock worth $100,946 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

