Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stake Lessened by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Callon Petroleum Profile

Shares of CPE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.59. 7,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

