Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 560,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 699,875 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,528,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.43. 70,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,438. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.