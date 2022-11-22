Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 335504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.
Cano Health Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $749.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
