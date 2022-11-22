Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,201,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,660,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.75. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,447. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $77.83 and a 52-week high of $93.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63.

