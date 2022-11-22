Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $383.51. 24,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.71 and its 200 day moving average is $321.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,009,495.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,009,495.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,645 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,065 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

