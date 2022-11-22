Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,969,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.69. The company had a trading volume of 105,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,146. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

