Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of CNRG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,780. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $111.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13.

