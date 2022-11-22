Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 44,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,487. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

